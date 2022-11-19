W-L lineman chosen district’s Defensive Player of the Year

Numerous players from Arlington’s three public high-school varsity football teams were first and second team and honorable- mention all-Liberty District selections for their performance during the fall season.

Those choices were highlighted by Washington-Liberty Generals’ senior lineman Elijah Hughes being picked as the district’s first-team Defensive Player of the Year. He also was chosen as a first-team offensive lineman.

For the season, Hughes finished with 111 tackles (80 solo and 31 assists). That included 32 tackles for losses with 10 sacks. He recovered four fumbles and forced three, Hughes batted down two passes and scored two defensive touchdowns.

All of the other selections, who were chosen by the coaching staffs of the district’s teams at a recent meeting, are listed below.

First team offense: Miles Fang, Yorktown senior runningback and also chosen as the second team Offensive Player of the Year; Xandar Starks, Yorktown senior runningback; Jackson Nowinski, Washington-Liberty senior wide receiver; Elijah Hughes, Washington-Liberty senior lineman; Charlie Williams, Yorktown senior lineman.

Second team offense: James Yoest, Yorktown senior quarterback; Miles Rosman, Yorktown senior runningback; Charlie Taylor, Yorktown senior wide receiver; Michael Merritt, Yorktown junior tight end; Tomas Edmeades, Yorktown senior place-kicker; Daniel Sennott, Yorktown senior lineman.

Honorable-mention offense: Michael Hutchinson, Wakefield junior runningback; Anthony Louis, Washington-Liberty sophomore runningback; Jordan Hickman, Wakefield junior tight end; Jackson Broadwell, Washington-Liberty senior runningback; Caleb Finkel, Washington-Liberty senior center; Edward Barker, Washington-Liberty junior lineman; Charles Randolph, Wakefield junior lineman; Garrett Juergens, Yorktown senior lineman; Ryan Burnside, Yorktown senior lineman.

First team defense: Elijah Hughes, Washington-Liberty senior lineman, Tomas Edmeades, Yorktown senior linebacker and second team Defensive Player of the Year; Jackson Heflin, Yorktown senior linebacker; Michael Atubire, Yorktown senior defensive back.

Second team defense: David Harris, Washington-Liberty senior lineman; Jeremiah Daniels, Yorktown senior defensive back; Chris Montecino, Yorktown junior defensive back; Jack Martinez, Yorktown senior linebacker; Seth Grande, Yorktown senior lineman; Tyler Woodward, Yorktown senior lineman. Martinez also was chosen as a first-team all-purpose Defensive Player of the Year.

Honorable-mention defense: Michael Hutchinson, Wakefield junior lineman; Parker Boroff, Wakefield junior lineman; Fausto Pineda, Washington-Liberty junior lineman; Rex Pearson, Wakefield senior linebacker; Jordan Hickman, Wakefield junior linebacker; Jose Morales, Washington-Liberty senior linebacker; Sean Guffey, Washington-Liberty sophomore linebacker; Gabe Miller, Yorktown senior linebacker; Bryant Cruz-lemus, Wakefield junior defensive back; Ryan Boyd, Washington-Liberty senior defensive back. Special teams: Yorktown High School junior Chris Montecino was chosen as the district’s second-team punt returner.