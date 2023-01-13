W-L lineman chosen all-state in football

Washington-Liberty High School senior defensive lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as a first-team Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state player on defense.

He was one of five linemen chosen to the first team.

During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hughes made 111 tackles (80 solo and 31 assists). He had 32 tackles for losses and 10 sacks, recovered four fumbles and caused three more, batted down two passes, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Hughes was the only player from an Arlington school to make all-state. He also was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Liberty District and 6D North Region for his 2022 performance.

Hughes will play college football at the University of Southern California.

For his career at W-L, Hughes made 331 tackles, with 91 for losses. He had 331/2 sacks and scored three defensive touchdowns.