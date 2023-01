The six inductees into the Washington-Liberty High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 were recognized in the school’s gymnasium the night of Friday, Jan. 13 between girls and boys varsity basketball games between the McLean Highlanders and W-L.

The inductees are Doug Grove (Class of 1981), Larkin “Steve” Hobbs (Class of 1961), Stephen Schmitt (Class of 1977), Michael Slade (Class of 1967), Tony Stanley (Class of 1996) and Bill Wykoff (Class of 1980).