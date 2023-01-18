53.2 F
Tysons
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonW-L ice hockey team has 6-1 record
ArlingtonSports
Updated:

W-L ice hockey team has 6-1 record

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Through the first week of the new year, the Washington-Liberty Generals had a 6-1 record and were in first place in the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League.

The club ice hockey high-school team had close victories over Hayfield/South County, 6-2, Lake Braddock/Fairfax,   4-2, Forest Park/Hylton, 4-2, Alexandria City/Wakefield, 4-3, Bishop Ireton, 8-6 and its latest win was over West Potomac by a wider-margin 10-4 score. The team’s loss was to Colgan, 4-2.

Top scorers for W-L have been Paul Burmeister, Oliver Black, Will Jamieson, Lucas Everett, Kai Behrens, Brian Murphy, Thjis Bakker, Simson Jackson, Zach Gehring, Jackson Ullman and Nate Myers, Will Clarke, Constantine Cook, Isaac Lavan, Rodion Starostin,  Tucker Wright and Joel Vizard.

In goal, Laura South has a couple of the wins and Carson Peddle and Dylan Klein also have wins.

Sponsored

Last season, for the second straight winter campaign and third time in four years, Washington-Liberty won the CSH tournament championship, with a 3-0 playoff record to validate a 9-1 regular-season mark.

Previous article
Letter: Arlington leaders taking pages from Trump playbook
Next article
Schools & Military, 1/19/23 edition
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: Let’s bring back Flip!

Nope, the headline is not referring to Flip Wilson (although more about him down at the bottom). I'm talking about...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.