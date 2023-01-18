W-L ice hockey team has 6-1 record

Through the first week of the new year, the Washington-Liberty Generals had a 6-1 record and were in first place in the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League.

The club ice hockey high-school team had close victories over Hayfield/South County, 6-2, Lake Braddock/Fairfax, 4-2, Forest Park/Hylton, 4-2, Alexandria City/Wakefield, 4-3, Bishop Ireton, 8-6 and its latest win was over West Potomac by a wider-margin 10-4 score. The team’s loss was to Colgan, 4-2.

Top scorers for W-L have been Paul Burmeister, Oliver Black, Will Jamieson, Lucas Everett, Kai Behrens, Brian Murphy, Thjis Bakker, Simson Jackson, Zach Gehring, Jackson Ullman and Nate Myers, Will Clarke, Constantine Cook, Isaac Lavan, Rodion Starostin, Tucker Wright and Joel Vizard.

In goal, Laura South has a couple of the wins and Carson Peddle and Dylan Klein also have wins.

Sponsored

Last season, for the second straight winter campaign and third time in four years, Washington-Liberty won the CSH tournament championship, with a 3-0 playoff record to validate a 9-1 regular-season mark.