W-L hoop teams sweep Herndon

The Washington-Liberty Generals girls and boys high-school basketball teams swept the Herndon Hornets in Liberty District games Jan. 20.

The girls (6-11, 3-4) won at home, 50-39, to snap a three-game losing streak and the boys (10-6, 4-3) won on the road, 58-39, for their second straight victory.

For the W-L girls, Julia Kelly made four three-pointers and scored 14 points with six rebounds; Ava George had nine points; Harriet Shapiro scored eight with six assists and three rebounds; Frances Shapiro made a couple of threes and scored eight; and Eve Jungman had seven points and four boards.

The W-L boys were led by 16 points from Brian Weiser.