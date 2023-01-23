36.2 F
Tysons
Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonW-L hoop teams sweep Herndon
ArlingtonSports
Updated:

W-L hoop teams sweep Herndon

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Washington-Liberty's Frances Shapiro helped the Generals defeat Herndon in a big district win. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Washington-Liberty Generals girls and boys high-school basketball teams swept the Herndon Hornets in Liberty District games Jan. 20.

The girls (6-11, 3-4) won at home,  50-39, to snap a three-game losing streak and the boys (10-6, 4-3) won on the road, 58-39, for their second straight victory.

For the W-L girls, Julia Kelly made four three-pointers and scored 14 points with six rebounds; Ava George had nine points; Harriet Shapiro scored eight with six assists and three rebounds; Frances Shapiro made a couple of threes and scored eight; and Eve Jungman had seven points and four boards.

The W-L boys were led by 16 points from Brian Weiser.

Previous article
Vienna thespians to take offbeat look at fairy tales
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: Getting harder to ‘look for the union label’
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsScott McCaffrey -

Plan for regional-jet terminal at Dulles moves forward

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a contract to Clark Construction as it moves forward with plans for...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.