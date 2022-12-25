W-L hoop teams split against Oakton

The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action.

The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.

“I hate games like this, because the players aren’t doing anything during the day because school is out,” W-L boys coach Bobby Dobson said. “You don’t know how they are going to be.”

For the W-L girls in the loss, Julia Kelly made three three-pointers and scored 13 points, Ava George scored seven, Eve Jungman six and Frances and Harriet Shapiro four each.

The W-L girls also lost to South Lakes, 64-57, in a previous game, as the Generals continued to play opponents with winning records.

For the Washington-Liberty boys in their win over Oakton, a number of players had productive games. Senior guard James McIntyre scored 17 points and had four assists. Senior center Elijah Hughes had 13 points, seven rebounds and one steal. Junior guard Cedric Scheu scored 11 and made four three-pointers. He opened the scoring in each half of the game by making a three.

Generals’ senior guard/forward Brian Weiser had four points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and two deflections. Senior guard Colin Lu made three triples and scored 11 with two steals. Junior guard Max Hickey scored nine on three three-pointers. Junior forward Darin Ballard made two threes and scored eight off the bench, and starting senior point guard Matthew Evangelista had two points and three assists.

Washington-Liberty used 14 players.

The Generals trailed early in the game, then took the lead for good at 16-13 in the first quarter on a three-pointer by Hickey, and went on to lead 43-25 at halftime.

The team shot 48 percent from the floor.

The win snapped the Generals’ two-game losing streak.