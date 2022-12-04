W-L gymnasts win opening meet

The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team high-school meet.

Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425.

Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059).

Gerardi’s highest finish was second on the balance beam with an 8.725 score.

Also for W-L, Noki Din won the floor exercise (8.9) and uneven bars (9.2) and was sixth on the beam (8.3), Ella Bomberger was third on the beam (8.7) and sixth on the floor, Abby Hogan seventh on the vault (8.7) and Alana Johnson seventh on the bars (8.1).

For Yorktown, Clara Kresse was second on the floor (8.8), Olivia Hays third on the bars (8.55), Olivia Juergens fourth on the floor (8.35), Anya Clemmer fourth on the beam (8.425), Cady Anderson Garbo fourth on the bars (8.45), Nathaila Colque fifth on the beam (8.375) and Lia Musser fifth on the bars (8.25).