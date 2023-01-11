29.3 F
Tysons
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
W-L gymnasts win multi-team meet
W-L gymnasts win multi-team meet

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Washington-Liberty's Alexa Brooke performs her floor exercise routine during a recent meet. (Photo by Ronald Melkis)

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Led by Mara Gerardi’s second in the all-around with a 35.325 total score, the Washington-Liberty Generals won a recent girls gymnastics meet with a team score of 137.275.

Gerardi tied for first on the vault (8.8) in the high-school competition, tied for third on the uneven bars (8.8), was third on the balance beam (9.125) and was seventh on the floor exercise (8.6).

Washington-Liberty also was led by Noki Din’s first on the bars (9.1), second on the floor (9.075) and 13th on the beam (8.3).

The Generals’ Lulu Ax was fourth on the vault (8.75) and seventh on the bars (8.45); Alana Johnson tied for fourth on the bars (8.7); Ellie Bustillo was 11th on the beam (8.325) and vault (8.5); Tosca Filippone, Ellen Boling, Alexa Brooke, Abby Hogan and Moira Hogan also had top 20 finishes.

