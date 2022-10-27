52.5 F
ArlingtonW-L grad contributing for college soccer team
W-L grad contributing for college soccer team

Washington-Liberty High School graduate Caitlin Cunningham is a womenÕs soccer player at George Washington University. (George Washington athletics)

Washington-Liberty High School graduate Caitlin Cunningham is a red-shirt sophomore midfielder for the Division I women’s soccer team at George Washington University.

Through 15 matches this fall, she had taken seven shots. She had started two games.

Cunningham played soccer and ran cross country at Washington-Liberty. She initially attended Marquette University out of high school to play college soccer, then transferred to George Washington.

Cunningham’s younger brother, Mason, is a freshman wide receiver and kicker return this fall for the Division III Hampden-Sydney College football team. The Yorktown High School graduate has caught numerous passes so far this season.

