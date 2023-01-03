W-L girls basketball team second in holiday action

With a 2-1 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School over the holiday break.

The Generals (4-8) lost to the Potomac School Panthers, 59-40, in the Dec. 30 high-school championship game. They defeated Osbourn, 70-45, in the first round then Falls Church, 46-41 in overtime, in the semifinals.

The Generals’ Frances Shapiro was chosen to the all-tournament teams. She scored 18 points in the first game, nine in the semifinal and three in the final with five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Nour Ben Hammouda led W-L in scoring in the championship game with nine points on three three-pointers and three rebounds. Harriet Shapiro had eight points (two three-pointers) and three rebounds and Ava George scored five.

The Generals made 10 threes in the final by six different players. Kaitlyn Cooper had six rebounds and two assists. and Isabella Menn made a three and yanked four boards.

Washington-Liberty fell behind 14-0 in the final and trailed 30-16 at halftime, but played Potomac School closer in the second half.

In the semifinal, the score was tied at 35 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Generals took the lead for good at 42-41 on a three-pointer by Harriet Shapiro with 59 seconds left. George then made four foul shots to ice the win.

Julia Kelly had 15 points (four threes) for W-L, Harriet Shapiro (four rebounds, three blocks) scored eight and George and Jungman (11 rebounds, six blocks) six each. Violett Powell added five rebounds and two blocks. Frances Shapiro had five rebounds and four assists.

In the first game, Hammouda scored nine, Kelly (three assists, three steals) and Powell eight each, Harriet Shapiro seven, Cooper six, Menn five and George three with three assists. Powell added seven rebounds and two steals and Jungman had six boards and two steals.