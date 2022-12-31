W-L boys finish second in holiday basketball tourney

Although they didn’t win this year’s title, the Washington-Liberty Generals still enjoyed a breakout performance at the long-standing George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School.

The Generals (7-4) finished 2-1 in the popular boys high-school basketball competition, losing in the Dec. 29 championship game to the South County Stallions, 54-48. Washington-Liberty had never previously reached the finals, or even the semifinals, in many appearances in the 20-year-old event.

“Our goal was to play for the title and we had a chance to win it all, and we had a good tournament,” W-L coach Bobby Dobson said. “We missed a lot of opportunities [in the final] and shots, and we didn’t take advantage of key situations.”

The Generals shot 36 percent from the floor in the title game and were hurt by 21 turnovers.

Washington-Liberty’s only lead was 34-33 on a running jumper by all-tournament-team selection Brian Weiser mid-way through the third quarter. South County was ahead 40-37 at period’s end, and led by as many as eight points at times in the fourth quarter.

The Generals’ attempt to rally in the final stanza was hampered by six turnovers and making just 2 of 11 shots from the floor.

Weiser had 16 points, four rebounds and two steals. Generals’ center Elijah Hughes scored 14 with nine rebounds and four steals and he also made the all-tournament team. James McIntyre scored 12 and had two assists, and Cody Cameron and Max Hickey each made a three-pointer for their points.

“We needed more players to score,” Dobson said.

Starting W-L point guard Matt Evangelista was sick and missed the final two tournament games, and top substitute Colin Lu was injured and did not play in the final.

South County was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Kalab Afework with 19 points, with all-tournament players Dyson Allen and Paul Anderson scoring nine and five, respectively.

The tournament title was the second for South County, the first in 2019.

Washington-Liberty defeated the defending champion Annandale Atoms, 58-48, in the semifinals after rallying from a 19-17 halftime deficit. The Generals took the lead for good by scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter.

The team shot poorly in the first half and otherwise didn’t play well, according to Dobson.

“I asked them at halftime if they wanted to play for the championship or not, then I walked out of the locker room,” Dobson said.

The Generals responded.

“We became more aggressive in the second half, stopped turning the ball over and got more in a rhythm,” said Hughes, who had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals.

Hughes had three three-point plays in the second half, was 8 of 9 shooting from the floor in the final two period,s and was 5 of 6 from the foul line.

The Generals had four three-point plays for the game, all in the second half, with Weiser having the other. He also amassed a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals and two assists.

McIntyre (three assists) scored 10 and Max Hickey (five assists, five rebounds and three steals) had two three-pointers for six.

In W-L’s 74-41 first-round win over West Springfield, Hickey made three threes and scored 15; McIntyre had two triples and netted 10 points; Weiser had nine points, five rebounds and four assists; Lu (three steals), Evangelista and Matt Bristol all scored seven; Hughes had six; and Cedric Scheu and Cameron five each.

The Generals led 17-4 at the end of the first period and 40-17 at halftime.

The host Wakefield Warriors (5-6) finished 1-2 in the tournament and Kobe Davis made the all-tournament team.

NOTES: For the tournament, Washington-Liberty had eight three-point plays, five scored by Hughes . . . McIntyre made 12 of 13 foul shots, including hitting his final seven, in the three tourney contests.