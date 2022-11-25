W-L announces latest Hall of Fame selections

Washington-Liberty High School recently announed its athletic Hall of Fame class for 2023.

The six new members are former W-L baseball and golf coach Doug Grove (Class of 1981), Larkin “Steve” Hobbs (Class of 1961), Stephen Schmitt (Class of 1977), Michael Slade (Class of 1967), Tony Stanley (Class of 1996) and Bill Wykoff (Class of 1980).

An induction ceremony is Friday, Jan. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school. The ceremony includes a gathering that will move to the W-L gymnasium for the formal induction that will take place between the varsity girls and boys basketball games that night, approximately 7 p.m.