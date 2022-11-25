50.5 F
Tysons
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonSportsW-L announces latest Hall of Fame selections
ArlingtonFeaturedSports
Updated:

W-L announces latest Hall of Fame selections

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Former Washngton-Liberty High School baseball coach Doug Grove recently was chosen to the school's athletic Hall of Fame. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Washington-Liberty High School recently announed its athletic Hall of Fame class for 2023.

The six new members are former W-L baseball and golf coach Doug Grove (Class of 1981), Larkin “Steve” Hobbs (Class of 1961), Stephen Schmitt (Class of 1977), Michael Slade (Class of 1967), Tony Stanley (Class of 1996) and Bill Wykoff (Class of 1980).

An induction ceremony is Friday, Jan. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school. The ceremony includes a gathering that will move to the W-L gymnasium for the formal induction that will take place between the varsity girls and boys basketball games that night, approximately 7 p.m.

Previous article
Remembrance: Eisenberg was pivotal in several key arenas
Next article
MCC to host 40th annual arts, crafts festival
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 24, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125-2Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5-2Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.