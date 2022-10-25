57.5 F
Tysons
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
type here...
FairfaxVolunteer fire dept. to host annual fall bazaar
FairfaxNews
Updated:

Volunteer fire dept. to host annual fall bazaar

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
brown wooden welcome to the beach signage
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fall Bazaar and Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flame Room of the fire station, 400 Center St., S.

Crafts, holiday decorations, clothing and gifts will be available for purchase, along with Vera’s Attic providing unique items. Fire-department T-shirts will be available for purchase, and the event will feature lunch and a baked-goods table.

Proceeds from the rental of table spaces and raffles will support the department’s efforts to raise funds for fire-and-rescue equipment.

For information or to request a selling space, call (703) 981-4504 or e-mail lisaemerson3@verizon.net.

Previous articleEditor’s Notebook: ‘Real’ is of course a subjective term
Next articleVienna town cleanup day on the horizon
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Candidates back Career Center, with some cost reservations

School Board candidates are in agreement that the Arlington Career Center building needs to be replaced, but waffled to...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.