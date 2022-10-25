Volunteer fire dept. to host annual fall bazaar

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fall Bazaar and Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flame Room of the fire station, 400 Center St., S.

Crafts, holiday decorations, clothing and gifts will be available for purchase, along with Vera’s Attic providing unique items. Fire-department T-shirts will be available for purchase, and the event will feature lunch and a baked-goods table.

Proceeds from the rental of table spaces and raffles will support the department’s efforts to raise funds for fire-and-rescue equipment.

For information or to request a selling space, call (703) 981-4504 or e-mail lisaemerson3@verizon.net.