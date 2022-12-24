8.7 F
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Volunteer fair to benefit organizations serving animals, nature

rules of third photography of orange-eyed gray cat
Photo by Krystian Tambur on Unsplash

The Shirlington branch library will host a volunteer fair on Monday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., focused on the needs of organizations supporting animals and nature.

Participants will have the chance to check in with participating non-profit organizations about volunteer opportunities in 2023.

Participating groups include Animal Education and Rescue Operation; Arlington Regional Master Naturalists; Audubon Society of Northern Virginia; Animal Welfare League of Arlington; and the Four Mile Run Conservancy.

Registration is optional at https://library.arlingtonva.us. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, call the library at (703) 228-6545.

