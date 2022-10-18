Volleyball teams enjoying strong seasons

The Langley Saxons began the week with a 20-1 overall record and were atop the Liberty District standings with an 11-0 mark in girls high-school volleyball.

With one regular-season match remaining, Langley had won 17 matches in a row and already had clinched the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.

* In the Concorde District, the Oakton Cougars had a 5-2 league mark with three matches remaining and the Madison Warhawks were 5-3 with two matches left.

The Chantilly Chargers were atop in the district standing with a 6-2 record when the week began.

* In private-school girls volleyball, the defending Division I state champion Flint Hill Huskies remained undefeated when the week began with a 25-0 overall record. The team has still not lost a set this season and defeated public-school teams Woodbridge and Forest Park by 3-0 scores in recent matches.

The Huskies are the No. 1-ranked team in the Division I private-school state poll.