Volleyball players chosen all-state

With junior Chloe Hokenson leading the way on the first team, two Langley High School girls volleyball players were chosen Class 6 all-state players in helping the Saxons win the Liberty District championship this past fall.

Chosen to the second team of the Virginia High School League selections was Langley sophomore Leni Stanton-Parker.

The two players helped Langley finish with a 26-3 record, second in the 6D North Region tournament and 0-1 in the Class 6 state tourney.

Also making second team from local schools were Oakton Cougars’ senior Jade Brooks and Madison Warhawks’ junior Sydney Pham.

Oakton finished second in the Concorde District tournament, lost in the region semifinals and with a 14-5 overall record.