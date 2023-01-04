Virginia Railway Express to seek more from Fairfax taxpayers

Fairfax County taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Fairfax County tax coffers would still be down from pre-pandemic levels.

The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes a subsidy of $5,596,589 from the Fairfax County budget, representing 30.6 percent of the total subsidy being sought from local governments served by the commuter-rail system.

The proposed Fairfax subsidy is up about $875,000 from the current fiscal year, which concludes in June, but it is down by about $800,000 from the last pre-pandemic fiscal year.

The proposed operating expenses for the train system in the coming fiscal year are projected to be about $109 million, up from $98 million in the current fiscal year. VRE officials are hoping that a rebound in commuter travel will allow fare revenue, which has plunged during the pandemic era, to rebound and cover about 15 percent of costs, still well below the desired recoupment rate for VRE and other transit systems nationally.

Sponsored

There is some rebound occurring – November’s average daily passenger count of 5,844 was up from 3,036 a year before – but potentially permanent changes in commuter patterns in the wake of COVID make projections of a continuing rebound difficult to estimate with any sense of confidence.