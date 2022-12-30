56 F
Tysons
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...
FairfaxBusinessVienna welcomes new businesses, salutes milestone anniversaries
FairfaxBusinessNews
Updated:

Vienna welcomes new businesses, salutes milestone anniversaries

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
3D painting of Welcome
Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:

Adam Home Daycare (child care), 304 Jade Court, N.W.; Smoothie King (restaurant), 258 Maple Ave., E.; 7-Eleven (convenience store), 427 Maple Ave., E.; Resellerdoor (e-commerce), 103 Patrick St, S.W.; At CPAS LLC (accountant), 19 Park St., N.E.; and Vita Brow & Beauty Studio (body care/waxing), 262 Cedar Lane, S.E.

In addition, the Vienna town government saluted the following businesses for milestone anniversaries in the town:

• 60 Years: Sheets Wholesale.

Sponsored

• 50 Years: C&C Garage, County Transmissions, Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis Club.

• 40 Years: Krystal Maid Corp.

• 30 Years: McDonald’s Restaurant.

• 25 Years: CCR Quality Painters, Commonwealth Home Remodelers, Vienna Pediatrics.

• 20 Years: Andre Luis Blauth, Mitchell Eye Institute.

• 15 Years: Center for Persian Classical Music, CFO Services, Chipotle Mexican Grill, G2Innovative Marketing, Georgen Scarborough Associates, Kaizen MMA Vienna, MTI Engineering and Testing, The Jewelry Doctor.

• 10 Years: Data Insights, Dunkin’ Donuts, Family & Child Therapy, FMJ Financial Services, Heather Etner, Just Like New 2, Katherine G. Bradford, Shenandoah Run, Susan M. Payne, Turner Leins & Gold, Unicorn Equipment Sales, VIP Kids International.

Previous article
Check it out: Library system notes most popular items of 2022
Next article
Vienna police tops in cancer fund-raiser
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionCarol McEwen -

‘Old School’ column: Howling at the moon

You may remember my earlier column about my teenage slumber parties, but those weren’t the only ones. Two are...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.