Vienna welcomes new businesses, salutes milestone anniversaries

The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:

Adam Home Daycare (child care), 304 Jade Court, N.W.; Smoothie King (restaurant), 258 Maple Ave., E.; 7-Eleven (convenience store), 427 Maple Ave., E.; Resellerdoor (e-commerce), 103 Patrick St, S.W.; At CPAS LLC (accountant), 19 Park St., N.E.; and Vita Brow & Beauty Studio (body care/waxing), 262 Cedar Lane, S.E.

In addition, the Vienna town government saluted the following businesses for milestone anniversaries in the town:

• 60 Years: Sheets Wholesale.

• 50 Years: C&C Garage, County Transmissions, Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis Club.

• 40 Years: Krystal Maid Corp.

• 30 Years: McDonald’s Restaurant.

• 25 Years: CCR Quality Painters, Commonwealth Home Remodelers, Vienna Pediatrics.

• 20 Years: Andre Luis Blauth, Mitchell Eye Institute.

• 15 Years: Center for Persian Classical Music, CFO Services, Chipotle Mexican Grill, G2Innovative Marketing, Georgen Scarborough Associates, Kaizen MMA Vienna, MTI Engineering and Testing, The Jewelry Doctor.

• 10 Years: Data Insights, Dunkin’ Donuts, Family & Child Therapy, FMJ Financial Services, Heather Etner, Just Like New 2, Katherine G. Bradford, Shenandoah Run, Susan M. Payne, Turner Leins & Gold, Unicorn Equipment Sales, VIP Kids International.