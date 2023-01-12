47.6 F
Vienna Town Council OKs another sidewalk project

By Brian Trompeter
Photo by Alexandra Modes on Unsplash

Vienna Town Council members voted 7-0 Jan. 9 to award a $285,070 contract to Stone Bridge Civil LLC of Ashburn to build a sidewalk along part of Park Street, N.E.

The sidewalk will run along the east side of Park Street, beginning 320 linear feet south of Albea Court, N.E., and running to Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E.

The project, which is fully funded with moneys from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is slated to begin this spring, said acting Vienna Public Works Director Christine Horner.

