The Vienna town government will host the autumn Town Cleanup Day on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at venues across the town.

Individuals and groups are invited to volunteer; the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department will provide supplies and assistance.

Participants will meet at the Vienna Town Green at 9 a.m. before dispersing to various locations.

Pre-registration by e-mail is requested but not required. To register, e-mail bharrington@viennava.org. For information, call (703) 255-5755.