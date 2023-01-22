29.7 F
Vienna thespians to take offbeat look at fairy tales

a wooden statue with a white hat on top of it
Photo by Eleonora Francesca Grotto on Unsplash

The Vienna Theatre Company hosts the third year of its Theater for Young Audiences initiative with a special production of “Something Different.”

Performances take classic children’s stories and turn them into fast-paced, irreverent short plays by using improv, physical comedy and pop culture.
“Whether you’re two or 92, come enjoy the always-entertaining and mostly fractured fairy tales that will leave you laughing,” producers said.

Performances will be held on Satudays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at the Vienna Community Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children, and are available only at the door.

For information, see the Website at www.viennatheatrecompany.org.

