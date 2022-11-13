Vienna Rotarians seek support for children’s holiday party

The Rotary Club of Vienna is seeking community support for its Shelter Children’s Holiday Party, to be held on Dec. 10 in support of homeless and at-risk youth.

“It is our policy to never say ‘no’ to additional children,” club officials said, pointing to a “huge increase” in the number of chilldren eligible to participate this holiday season to underscore the need for additional support.

When children arrive at the party, they choose a craft to make and then gift-wrap it for a family member. The children can also make additional gifts at the jewelry station.

“We feel it is very important for the children to practice the art of giving,” club leaders said.

Sponsored

Participants also will enjoy visits with Santa, sing holiday carols, enjoy food and cookies, play games and have their faces painted. At the end of the event, each child will leave with a gift card as well as a book or game donated by sponsors.

“For many of these children, this will be their only oppoertunity to celebrate the holiday season,” club officials said. “All contributions are deeply appreciated.”

The Rotary Club of Vienna meets Wednesdays for lunch, and is part of an international organization of more than 1.2 million members.

For information on the holiday party, e-mail Billy Thompson at billyt51@yahoo.com. For information on the club, contact membership chair Richard Irons at richirons17@yahoo.com. For general information, see the Website at www.viennarotary.org.