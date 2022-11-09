41.7 F
Updated:

Vienna property owner agrees to fix up dilapidated home

By Scott McCaffrey
Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 13, 2022, were set to schedule a Nov. 1 public hearing on a spot-blight-abatement plan under which the county would demolish this dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in the Vienna area and recoup the expense from the homeowner. (Fairfax County government)

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in Vienna.

“Breaking news on this one,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “The property owner is moving forward with getting permits to remedy the situation.”

Built in 1959, the one-story, ranch-style house has been vacant since 2016 and has had its rear door forced open and windows broken, county officials said. The house’s condition has been deteriorating and the property has been the site of illegal dumping, they said.

Because of the board’s deferral, the county will not move ahead with proposed plans to raze the house and recoup the demolition expenses from the property owner.

Supervisors may reconvene the public hearing (following requisite advertising) at a later date if the property owner does not follow through with the remediation measures, Alcorn said.

Two other county properties will undergo spot-blight-abatement measures, however. Supervisors at the same meeting approved remediation efforts for houses at 12839 Lee Highway in the Fairfax area and 6120 Hillview Ave. in the Alexandria area.

