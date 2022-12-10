Vienna police warn of uptick in auto thefts, pilfering

The Washington region, specifically Northern Virginia, recently has seen increased vehicle-tampering incidents and vehicle thefts, Vienna police said in the department’s Dec. 9 weekly highlights.

Authorities have identified a pattern in which suspects enter an area in stolen vehicles and cruise streets between 3 and 7 a.m. In addition to rifling through unlocked cars for valuables and money, they steal vehicles when they encounter keys left in them.

Vienna police remind community members to stay vigilant, secure their cars and take the keys inside, and close and lock all doors of residences and garages to prevent criminals from targeting their property.

Residents should call police if they notice suspicious vehicles or people in their area, and share security-camera footage with police if they capture video related to these incidents.

Sponsored

The Vienna Police Department is working closely and coordinating resources with other law-enforcement agencies in the region to investigate these crimes, officials said.

If Vienna residents see suspicious activity or persons, they immediately should notify town police at (703) 255-6366 or dial 911 in case of emergency.