Vienna police tops in cancer fund-raiser

The Vienna Police Department exceeded its goal in the “No Shave November” initiative to raise awareness of prostate cancer and generate support for research into a cure as part of the Zero Cancer Grow-and-Give Campaign.

For the month of November, police regulations against officers having beards were relaxed to support the initiative. The department raised $5,870, in excess of its goal and taking first place in its category.

“Our small department raised more money for the cancer charity than any other participating public-safety organization in the country,” Police Chief James Morris said. “And that’s thanks to the generosity of our community.”

Nearly 250,000 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year in the U.S. The illness is very treatable, but only if diagnosed early.

Funds raised through the initiative also will be used to fund screenings for men who otherwise would not be able to afford them.