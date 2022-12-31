Vienna police official completes FBI training program

Vienna Police Department Capt. Arturo “Art” Sylmar on Dec. 8 graduated from the 284th FBI National Academy Class.

Attendance at the National Academy is by invitation only from the FBI to those who demonstrate strong leadership qualities in the law-enforcement community, Vienna police said. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

Sylmar attended 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. The program emphasizes physical fitness and students train with academy fitness instructors during their 11 weeks at Quantico to tackle the “Yellow Brick Road,” featuring a grueling 6.1-mile run and obstacle course.

Upon completion of the course, they receive a yellow brick to signify their accomplishment.

On average, attending officers have 21 years of law-enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Sylmar attended alongside men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law-enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.

A total of 53,907 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Sylmar in 2014 was named American Legion Post 180’s Vienna Police Officer of the Year.