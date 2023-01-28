32 F
Tysons
Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...
FairfaxVienna police cite youth after joy ride
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Vienna police cite youth after joy ride

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
closeup photo of black analog speedometer
Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A Vienna police officer on Jan. 21 at 3:28 a.m. observed a driver commit a traffic offense in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, E., and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop for the officer for several blocks until they reached the 300 block of Holmes Drive, NW., police said.

The officer found the vehicle occupied by three juveniles who had left their homes without their parents’ knowledge. The driver was unlicensed and had taken his parent’s vehicle without permission, police said.

Police notified the parents and released the juveniles to their custody. The officer will seek petitions for the driver.

Previous article
Warmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FeaturedFor the Sun Gazette -

Warmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration

Warming water is threatening to undo decades of efforts aimed at improving aquatic habitat in the Chesapeake region, from headwater streams to the open water of the Chesapeake Bay itself.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.