Vienna police cite youth after joy ride

A Vienna police officer on Jan. 21 at 3:28 a.m. observed a driver commit a traffic offense in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, E., and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop for the officer for several blocks until they reached the 300 block of Holmes Drive, NW., police said.

The officer found the vehicle occupied by three juveniles who had left their homes without their parents’ knowledge. The driver was unlicensed and had taken his parent’s vehicle without permission, police said.

Police notified the parents and released the juveniles to their custody. The officer will seek petitions for the driver.