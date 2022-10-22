45.2 F
Tysons
Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...
FairfaxVienna police chief: Staffing is down slightly, but stable
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Vienna police chief: Staffing is down slightly, but stable

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
selective focus photography of policeman
Photo by Jacky Lam on Unsplash

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

After losing several officers in 2021 for retirement and other reasons, the Vienna Police Department’s staffing has stabilized somewhat, Police Chief James Morris said.

The department now is down two officers (the full complement is 41 sworn personnel), but has more going through the process of becoming officers.
“To be honest, that’s more the normal attrition,” Morris said. “Since I got here almost 10 years ago, very seldom were we fully staffed, and if we are, it’s for a very short period of time.”

Previous article‘Leckey Forum’ to detail state of housing in region
Next articleVienna police aiming to educate public on distracted driving
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

‘Celebration of Recovery’ salutes those who persevere

Arlington-based National Capital Treatment & Recovery (formerly Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic) hosted its 25th annual Celebration of Recovery at the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.