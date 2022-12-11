Vienna police arrest man on brandishing, drunk-in-public charges

Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 7:45 p.m. dispatched officers to the vicinity of Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive, N.W., after receiving a report about a man who was outside yelling and using profanity.

Police interacted with the man and detected signs of impairment, authorities said.

After the 35-year-old Vienna man allegedly refused to stop yelling or go back into his residence, police arrested him and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.

On Dec. 4 at 3:17 p.m., a juvenile was walking a dog in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., when the same man, who lives in the neighborhood, allegedly began to scream at him and showed him a firearm in his waistband.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and immediately ushered the juvenile safely away and back to his home. Officers located the man and, upon their interaction with him, again detected signs of impairment, police said.

Police again arrested the man and took him back to the detention facility, where authorities charged him with brandishing a firearm and being drunk in public.