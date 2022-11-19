30.7 F
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker’s death

Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W.

Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him dead. Police did not provide further information about the man.

A Vienna police spokesman said detectives think the man’s death was accidental. The case still is open and town police are assisting the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with its investigation.

