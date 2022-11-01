Vienna police again to get scruffy for a good cause

For the second year, members of the Vienna Police Department are participating in the “No-Shave November” campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The department’s no-facial-hair policy has been relaxed for the month, to enable officers to participate in the Zero Cancer 30-Day Grow-and-Give fund-raiser.

“Last year, our small department raised the second-highest amount of any public-safety organization in the country for the cancer charity – more than $8,000,” Vienna Police Chief James Morris said. “That’s thanks to the generosity of our community.”

The police department was encouraged to take part after the father of an office, Juan Vasquez, died of prostate cancer, a disease that afflicts 250,000 American men annual but in some cases is very treatable.

For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/VPDgrow2022.