55.9 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPublic SafetyVienna police again to get scruffy for a good cause
FairfaxFeaturedNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Vienna police again to get scruffy for a good cause

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
The Vienna Police Department in November 2021 allowed officers to forgo shaving and take part in a fund-raising effort for ZERO Cancer. Front row: Capt. Thomas Taylor, Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez and Sgt. Patrick Kiley; back row: Officer Patrick Crandall, Sgt. Peter Elias and Capt. Tu Farhan. (Photo by Janelle Khan)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

For the second year, members of the Vienna Police Department are participating in the “No-Shave November” campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The department’s no-facial-hair policy has been relaxed for the month, to enable officers to participate in the Zero Cancer 30-Day Grow-and-Give fund-raiser.

“Last year, our small department raised the second-highest amount of any public-safety organization in the country for the cancer charity – more than $8,000,” Vienna Police Chief James Morris said. “That’s thanks to the generosity of our community.”

The police department was encouraged to take part after the father of an office, Juan Vasquez, died of prostate cancer, a disease that afflicts 250,000 American men annual but in some cases is very treatable.

Sponsored

For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/VPDgrow2022.

Previous article
Registration open for Vienna Turkey Trot
Next article
Veterans Day ceremonies to honor service
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: How are the dominoes going to fall?

First of all, thank you to all three Arlington County Board candidates for taking time away from what no...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.