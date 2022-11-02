Vienna officials mull ways to up town’s tree canopy

Development and other factors have reduced the town of Vienna’s tree canopy by 13 percent since 2011, according to a recent report, and Vienna officials are looking for ways to boost the amount of environmentally friendly, aesthetically pleasing greenery throughout town.

The Vienna town government in August 2021 received a $7,500 federal matching grant from the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Forestry to assess the town’s tree canopy.

The project’s goals included having the town formulate an urban-forest-management plan, identify a tree-canopy goal and track how well the town was mitigating and reversing tree loss within its environs.

Vienna officials in October 2021 contracted with Davey Resource Group to perform the assessment and the town’s urban arborist, Scott Diffendorfer, led the initiative.

According to the company’s report, presented at the Town Council’s Oct. 17 work session, an analysis of 2021 aerial photos determined that 38.7 percent of Vienna’s 2,817 total acreage – about 1,090 acres – is covered with tree canopy. This was down from 44.5 percent in 2011, but higher than the 33.8 percent recorded in 1990.

The town’s southeast quadrant saw the highest decrease in tree canopy – 30 percent – between 2011 and 2021, while the northwest quadrant had the least amount of loss (15 percent or less).

Another 33 percent of the town’s area now consists of impervious surfaces (concrete, asphalt, buildings, etc.) and the remainder includes grass and low-lying vegetation (27.5 percent), bare soil (0.6) and open water (0.2).

A map colored with those various categories shows major swaths of red areas (impervious surfaces) along the Maple Avenue commercial corridor, Vienna Technology Park, Cedar Park Shopping Center, Mill Street and Dominion Road, Northside Property Yard, Town Hall and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.

Otherwise, the map is remarkably uniform in its Christmas-like distribution of impervious red areas for streets and homes and green spots featuring trees, grass and low-lying vegetation.

Tree canopy constantly is in flux and goes through cycles of destruction and renewal. Glaciers likely scraped Northern Virginia clean tens of thousands of years ago. Trees eventually blanketed the region again, but many were cut down by both armies during the Civil War for cooking, heating, easier defense and clearer fields of fire for artillerymen.

Davey Resource Group estimated that Vienna’s tree canopy annually provides $4.3 million worth of value, based on air-quality improvements, lower energy costs and higher property values. Vienna’s trees absorb about 23.6 million gallons of stormwater each year, the report read.

The report classified 214 acres in Vienna as having “high” or “very high” potential for further tree canopy. If planted, these areas would boost the town’s tree canopy by about 19.6 percent, the report read.

The document suggested Vienna’s government directly could bolster tree canopy by planting trees within town rights-of-way. Town officials should establish a tree-canopy-goal percentage, support tree-planting and preservation programs, educate residents and other stakeholders about tree-related programs and encourage people to take part in them, the report read.

Vienna officials also should develop a program encouraging private-property owners to plant trees, draft an urban-forest master plan, inventory trees on town-owned property and maintain Vienna’s Tree City USA status by keeping track of the number of trees planted annually, as well as associated costs.

“Regardless of whether trees and planting spaces are located on public or private land, the support of the community is needed to ensure Vienna can meet its canopy goals,” the report concluded.

Town officials could encourage residents who desire to plant certain tree species to band together and obtain a lower price, said Council member Ray Brill Jr. Brill also hoped the town’s “Vienna Voice” newsletter could contain a tree-preservation column.

Instead of replacing each tree lost with town projects, Vienna’s government could go well beyond that, said Council member Ed Somers.

While expressing satisfaction with the report’s quality, Council member Nisha Patel stressed that solutions proposed should respect private-property rights.

Because Virginia is a what is called a “Dillon Rule” state, where authority resides with the commonwealth unless delegated to localities by the General Assembly, Vienna cannot impose tree restrictions willy-nilly.

Some at the meeting noted that property owners in Reston cannot remove trees without permission, but Town Attorney Steve Briglia attributed that to restrictive covenants in homeowner-association (HOA) contracts.

“HOAs have way more authority than most localities do in Virginia, unfortunately,” Briglia said.