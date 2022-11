The Vienna Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on Oct. 29 participated in the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative.

As a result, Vienna police collected and safely disposed of 373 pounds of expired or no-longer-needed medications from area residents.

The October initiative collected about 18,479 pounds of medications statewide. Vienna police plan to continue participating with the DEA in future Drug Take-Back events.