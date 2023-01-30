Police: Vienna man’s carjacked SUV found in Baltimore

A local resident walked into Vienna Police Headquarters on Jan. 28 at 10:30 p.m. to report he had been carjacked.

The victim had been driving a Mercedes sport-utility vehicle near Park Street and Moore Avenue, S.W., at 10 p.m. that evening when his vehicle was rear-ended.

The victim exited his vehicle to make contact with the striking vehicle’s driver. The striking vehicle’s occupants exited their car, presented a firearm and demanded control of the victim’s vehicle.

One suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and the other got back into what was described as a black Dodge Challenger and fled the area. The victim’s cell phone was left in his vehicle, preventing him from calling 911.

Vienna police sent lookouts for the stolen vehicle to surrounding jurisdictions. Authorities located the victim’s Mercedes abandoned in Baltimore, but the suspects, described as black men, have not been apprehended.

There were no injuries reported and no firearms were discharged during the carjacking, Vienna police said.

The Vienna Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is working with the D.C. Metropolitan and Baltimore police departments to identify the suspects involved in this incident. Vienna police ask for the public’s assistance in locating any eyewitnesses or video of the incident. Call (703) 255-6366 and ask for Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez to provide information.

Vienna police thanked the Baltimore Police Department in their efforts to recover the victim’s vehicle.