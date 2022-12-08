Vienna leaders reverse course, OK housing proposal

In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W.

Members had not been happy with the driveway of an adjacent house the developer is building, saying it fronted pretty much into the intersection at Courthouse Road and Locust Street, SW. They disputed the assemblage of properties and site-line adjustment at 200 and 204 Courthouse Road, S.W., which allowed applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc. to seek the subdivision.

The Sekas family, which owns the development firm, argued that the proposed subdivision met all legal requirements. The Council still voted down the plat on a 5-2 Nov. 14, with one member acknowledging the decision might not legally be tenable. This could explain the Council’s Dec. 5 reversal, which passed 6-1 with member Ed Somers voting nay.

The new houses, which will replace a single-family detached home built in 1952, will have addresses of 204 Courthouse Road, S.W., and 217 Cherry St., S.W.

Before the Council took up the matter as an added agenda item at the meeting’s end, Town Manager Mercury Payton reported progress on addressing the intersection issue.

“Town staff will coordinate with Sekas Homes to move forward with a plan revision to improve the angle of approach into the driveway and better align a perpendicular intersection for all users,” Payton said. “The developer has agreed to build and pay for the construction of the new intersection improvements. Based on the new intersection design and feedback from the Town Council, the revision will also include a hammerhead turnaround in the town’s right-of-way.”

Sekas Homes also has agreed to provide a performance bond for the public improvement, which will stipulate the construction time frame, he said.