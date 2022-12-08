54.7 F
Updated:

Vienna inks construction contract for new sidewalk

By Brian Trompeter
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E.

Services include construction management, quality control, and required state and federal inspections and documentation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) still is reviewing the construction contract for this project and Vienna Public Works Department officials will bring the contract to the Council for approval at a future date.

Town officials expect construction on the project, which will use both VDOT and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funds, to begin in spring or summer 2023.

