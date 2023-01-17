Vienna hires consultant to examine Town Hall space usage

Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness.

The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s space usage. The contract will be financed using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which the town received in part to make its workplaces safer and disease-free, said Finance Director Marion Serfass.

Ten firms vied for the contract and officials from the town’s Planning and Zoning, Public Works, Finance and Human Resources departments interviewed the top three candidates, Serfass said. The group chose PMA Architecture for its “innovative, yet practical, ideas” and its experience in working with many small governments, she said.

The team from PMA Architecture will interview people in every Vienna department and ask employees how much they store, who their colleagues are, how much they interact with the public and whether the public is allowed in their work area, said Katie Stodghill, an architect and principal with the firm.

The team also will examine Town Hall’s security. “In this day and age, that’s pretty important,” Stodghill said.

The consultants will inventory furniture and equipment, analyze departmental needs, do growth predictions for each division, develop conceptual floor plans, estimate costs and present a final report.

There is “nothing worse than creating a space that you’ve maxed out on Day One of opening, right?” said Cara Adams, a senior interior designer and project manager with PMA.

(Whether she knew it or not, Vienna underwent that exact experience with its previous police station in 1994.)

Vienna officials rehabilitated Town Hall in 2014 in conjunction with the installation of a new HVAC system. Town staff reorganized the workspace – sans a professional consultant – in order to work more collaboratively, but ended up working in too close proximity with one another, given new health standards imposed by the pandemic, officials said.

“The result was office space that barely works,” officials said in a summary to the Council. “New positions have been shoehorned into existing space with little consideration paid to ventilation or HVAC.”

More employees now work in the facility, including ones concentrating on video production and economic development.

“Town Hall staff is sort of bursting at the seams right now,” Serfass said.

Detectives from the Vienna Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section are moving from Town Hall’s basement into the new police headquarters, so town officials will move the Information Technology Department into that space and shift around other personnel, said Town Manager Mercury Payton.

The town has finite resources and needs to make maximum use of Town Hall, said Council member Howard Springsteen. He added that because of prohibitive construction costs, he would not oppose renting nearby office space, if necessary, to accommodate town staff.

Council member Charles Anderson said his small economic-consulting firm five years ago underwent a similar space-redesign process and ended up with 30 percent more workspace within the same floor area.

“This is a perfect example of where an outside consultant is really needed,” agreed Council member Ed Somers. “And the reason for that is, you’re dealing with personalities . . . That’s not how these decisions should be made. We are trying to make decisions that are based on productivity and public health.”