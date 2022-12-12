Vienna government issues business licenses, notes anniversaries

The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:
Adam Home Daycare (home business), 304 Jade Court, N.W.; Chic Thrifting (sales/clothing), 165 Maple Ave., E.; Coco’s Sodas & Sweets (soda shop/packaged candy), 513 Maple Ave., W.; Deluxe Physical Therapy (physical therapy), 510 Church St., N.E.; Himalayan Massage (massage therapy), 360 Maple Ave., W.; Smoothie King (restaurant), 258 Maple Ave., E.; Stephen Oh Studios (photography), 405 Branch Road, S.E.; White Lotus Nails (nail technician), 431 Maple Ave., W.; and Winkler Counseling & Coaching (counseling), 410 Maple Ave., W, #4.
In addition, town officials noted the following milestone anniversaries:
20 Years: Sally Beauty Supply, Doctokr Family Medicine P.C.
10 Years: Main Street Home Improvement Co.