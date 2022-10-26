56.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...
FairfaxVienna Council OKs archaeological dig at Freeman Store
FairfaxNews
Updated:

Vienna Council OKs archaeological dig at Freeman Store

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
This map shows places on the Freeman Store & Museum's grounds that might have relics, based on a ground-penetrating-radar study. Historic Vienna Inc. leaders would like the Vienna Town Council to authorize archaelogical excavations at the site.

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

It happened quickly and without comment Oct. 24 as part of the Vienna Town Council’s unanimously approved consent agenda, but the Council voted for a lease addendum that will allow Historic Vienna Inc. (HVI) to dig for archaeological treasures on the Freeman Store & Museum’s grounds.

HVI leases the property from the town and needed the Council’s approval for the survey and excavations, the pits of which will be covered when not in use and filled in and resodded when work is finished.

HVI on Nov. 21, 2021, had a non-invasive survey made of the site using ground-penetrating radar and had a local archaeologist analyze the results.

The group now will foot the entire cost of $19,530 to have The Ottery Group Inc. of Kensington, Md., conduct a 10-day excavation at several locations on the site.

Sponsored

The company will focus its efforts in 1-by-1-meter locations along the barn area or road in the front side yard; two spots, possibly wells or privies, next to and behind the Freeman Store; and the backyard area by the current brick patio. Workers also will conduct “shovel pit tests” the size of 14-inch-diameter pizzas every 10 meters in identified areas of interest. Those pits will go only as deep as necessary to find undisturbed dirt, HVI leaders said.

Work will need to be completed before events kick off at the Freeman Store next spring. The Ottery Group will document, wash, catalog, bag and tag all of the artifacts discovered – estimates are there could be 500 to 700 of them – and HVI will be in charge of their long-term storage, possibly using Fairfax Archaeology as the repository.

The Freeman Store has been located at 131 Church St., N.E., since 1859 and was used by both Union and Confederate troops in the Civil War.

Previous article
‘Floating launch’ to make for easier access to Four Mile Run, Potomac
Next article
Vienna backs away from new massage regulations
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: I do the heavy lifting …

… so others don't have to, apparently. Latest proof: Yours truly was toodling on Route 7 between Falls Church and...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.