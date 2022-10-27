Vienna Council defers action of condo proposal

A proposal to build 14 two-unit condominium buildings on a narrow parcel at 127 to 133 Park St., N.E., has piqued the interest of Vienna Town Council members, but they unanimously agreed Oct. 24 to take bit more time before deciding the application’s fate.

BFR Construction Co. is asking the Council to rezone the 1.66-acre property from T-Transitional (a buffer area between commercial and residential zones that allows only office uses) and RM-2 multi-family, which will permit the condominiums.

The 28 units would come in a variety of sizes between 1,200 and 2,700 square feet and all would occupy one floor of the two-story buildings. The developer intentionally designed the buildings to look residential, not commercial, and kept their height to about 25 feet, or roughly one story below the usual 35-foot maximum allowed under town code.

Environmentalism also was on the applicant’s mind, so the buildings would feature solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.

The proposed development would have one access point off of Park Street, N.E., and have a private alley and walkways.

Seventy-five parking spaces would be available on the property, which is more than required by town code. Each unit would have two spaces (most of which would be in two-car garages beneath 11 of the buildings) and there would be 19 spaces for guests, including one handicapped-accessible space and one accessible by vans.

As with multi-family developments in town that preceded it, this one would far exceed the usual maximum lot coverage of 25 percent and need some setback waivers. The development would cover an estimated 70 percent of the site (68 percent was the figure given at a recent Vienna Planning Commission hearing) and this gave some Council members pause.

Some on the Council inquired about reducing the project’s lot coverage by reducing the number of buildings and/or parking spaces.

Bukont responded that it was possible to construct fewer buildings, but the resulting condominiums would be more uniform in size and have less variety. Reducing the buildings’ footprints somewhat is not feasible, as these are determined by the parking provided below, he said.

Bukont added that residents of one project built in town, where the units have smaller footprints, all have told him they wished the dwellings were slightly larger.

As for parking, the developer included more spaces than required because on-street parking was hard to find on popular Church Street nearby, Bukont said.

The site, now occupied by four thee-story office buildings constructed in 1973, is owned by a group including trustees of Vienna Presbyterian Church; Joseph T. and Mary Ann Nocerino, Trustees; Ezra Partnership; and the Manufacturers Standardization Society of the Valve and Fittings Industry Inc.

Some who testified at the Council’s public hearing lamented that nonprofit groups such as The Women’s Center and Community for Helping Others would need to relocate. But Scott Hanson, a member of the partnership that owns the current office buildings at the site, said those structures are nearing the end of their useful life and that the proposed housing development would be ideally situated to access Vienna’s amenities.

“It will be the talk of the town of Vienna when it’s completed,” Hanson said. “It’s a lovely place for development.”

The Council voted 5-0-2 to continue the public hearing on the matter to Nov. 14. Council member Nisha Patel was absent and member Ed Somers recused himself from the debate and vote because he is president of a homeowner association for a condominium-townhouse development on which the applicant was a co-builder.