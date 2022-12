The Vienna Community Band will resume rehearsals on Jan. 8 after a holiday break, with efforts culminating in the band’s next concert, slated for March 12.

“We are recruiting enthusiastic new musicians in all sections,” band leaders said. “We are especially looking for flutes, clarinets, saxophones, bassoons, oboes and tubas.”

Rehearsals are held at 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Vienna Community Center. For information, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.