Saturday, November 26, 2022
Vienna Community Band concert to support Toys for Tots
Vienna Community Band concert to support Toys for Tots

The Vienna Community Band is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Foundation’s Toys for Tots initiative to celebrate the effort’s 75th anniversary.

The band will host a concert on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center, and is asking attendees to bring a new, unwrapped toy as part of the effort.

“Here’s your chance to participate in the spirit of giving – we hope to see you,” band leaders said.

All collected toys will be distributed to children living in Fairfax County.

The concert will feature holiday favorites like “Sleigh Ride” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” as well as Broadway tunes.

For information, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.

