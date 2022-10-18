43.5 F
Vienna-area street to receive 'Watch for Children' signage
Vienna-area street to receive ‘Watch for Children’ signage


Lakevale Drive in the Vienna area soon will be getting “Watch for Children” signs, as authorized Oct. 11 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Residential Traffic Administration Program allows for installation of such signs at primary entrances to residential neighborhoods or place that have an extremely high concentration of children, such as playgrounds, daycare centers or community centers.

County officials review sign requests to ensure the proposed placards will be located effectively and not conflict with any other traffic-control devices.

The board’s approval calls for the Fairfax County Department of Transportation to install the signs as soon as possible. The project will cost about $600.

