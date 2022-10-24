Victories have Madison, Langley football teams in first, second

The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local public-school winners in Friday-night high-school football action Oct. 21 in district home games.

Langley (5-3, 3-1) downed the Marshall Statesmen (1-7, 1-3) by a 35-20 score in a Liberty District clash. The five wins are the most in a season for Langley since the Saxons finished 6-5 in 2014.

Quarterback Brendan Mansinne led Langley’s victory by accounting for 352 combined yards and scoring three touchdowns.

He was 21 of 33 passing for 235 yards, rushed for 95 more, had two scoring runs of 10 and 11 yards and caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Robert Roncskevitz.

Also for Langley, Daren Mosleh had seven catches for 57 yards, Connor Campbell five for 40, Chur-Yong Mun four for 32 and Dustin Mosleh and Nicholas Guagliano two each. Roncskevitz had one catch, completed the one pass and rushed for 14 yards with a TD. Dustin Mosleh had a scoring run.

On defense for Langley, Remhi Chaudhry had an interception.

Dustin Mosleh had 50 yards in punt returns and Guagliano kicked five extra points.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime.

Langley plays the host and district leading Herndon Hornets (6-2, 4-0) on Oct. 28. With a win, Langley will tie for first. The Saxons are currently tied for second place.

“We are excited to be in the position we are in and to play for first,” Langley coach David Murray said. “They key to the game is we will have to match them offensively.”

For Marshall in the loss, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 26 of 40 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns, with Jake Peksens having 11 catches for 108 yards and three scores. Nakia Wilson had four catches for 19 yards and a score, Derek Lenert and Jake Gillespie each had three catches ,and Owen Lebkisher and Christos Proctor two each.

Madison (5-3, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Concorde District with its 21-16 victory over the Westfield Bulldogs (6-2, 2-1) Oct. 21 in a showdown for the lead. The win was the fifth in a row for Madison.

The game was close throughout, with Westfield taking a 3-0 league, then Madison moving in front for good at 7-3 and 14-3.

The Warhawks’ touchdowns came on runs of two and three yards by quarterback Mac Lewis and one of 11 yards by Angelo Jreige. Agri Hartman kicked three extra points.

A long pass from Lewis to Nolan Wilbricht set up one of the touchdowns. Lewis was 13 of 16 passing for 168 yards and Jreige ran for 112 yards and Alex Carlson for 24. Wilbricht and Sonny Endicott each had four catches and Darren Knicely two.

The Warhawks had 332 total yards and Westfield 232.

Top tacklers on defense for Madison were Kevin Chadwick, Nick Murphy, Michael Delgado, Jake Green, Eric Anderson, Grant McVicker, Orion Luera and Ian Kenny.

* The McLean Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) lost to the visiting Herndon Hornets, 49-7, Oct. 21 in Liberty District action.

In the loss, quarterback Charles Samburg threw for 97 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Sullivan. Max Geduldig had a 37-yard run. Sullivan (62 yards) and Vaughn McCollough each had two catches. Jahi Jemison rushed for 43 yards and Daniel Benitez had 34.

* The Oakton Cougars (2-6, 0-3) lost their sixth straight game, falling to the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 29-7. Oakton quarterback Liden Krush was 22 of 51 passing for 222 yards and a touchdown of 43 yards to Owen Martin.