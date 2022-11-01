55.9 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
FairfaxVeterans Day ceremonies to honor service
FairfaxFeaturedNews
Updated:

Veterans Day ceremonies to honor service

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Members of the Air Force Color Guard prepare to present colors during a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2021, at the Great Falls Freedom Memorial. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Veterans Day will bring a number of local commemorations in the local area.

•• American Legion Post 180 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna.

The event is open to the public; a reception will follow the ceremony.

•• The Great Falls Freedom Memorial, located adjacent to the Great Falls branch library, will play host to the community’s 2022 Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Sponsored

The event will include a color guard, patriotic songs by the Langley Madrigals and remarks by retired U.S. Army Command Master Sgt. Howard Urban.

Parking is available at the library. Seating will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own portable chairs if possible.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the library.

Previous article
Vienna police again to get scruffy for a good cause
Next article
Cybersecurity expert: Threats are varied and very real
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: How are the dominoes going to fall?

First of all, thank you to all three Arlington County Board candidates for taking time away from what no...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.