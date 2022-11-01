Veterans Day ceremonies to honor service

Veterans Day will bring a number of local commemorations in the local area.

•• American Legion Post 180 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna.

The event is open to the public; a reception will follow the ceremony.

•• The Great Falls Freedom Memorial, located adjacent to the Great Falls branch library, will play host to the community’s 2022 Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The event will include a color guard, patriotic songs by the Langley Madrigals and remarks by retired U.S. Army Command Master Sgt. Howard Urban.

Parking is available at the library. Seating will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own portable chairs if possible.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the library.