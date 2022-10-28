44 F
FairfaxVehicular crash in Fair Oaks claims life of motorcyclist
Public Safety
Updated:

Vehicular crash in Fair Oaks claims life of motorcyclist

By Sun Gazette Newspapers

A 27-year-old Fairfax man died Oct. 25 after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle in Fair Oaks, Fairfax County police said.

Officers at 6:19 p.m. responded to the crash at West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road. Preliminarily, detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit think the accident occurred as the operator of a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle, Andrew Dearing, was traveling south on West Ox Road in the left lane and a motorist in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road waiting to turn left onto Ox Hill Road.

The motorcycle proceeded straight through the intersection from the southbound left lane and struck the Jeep, police said. The Jeep continued through the intersection, struck a pedestrian signal and collided with a 2013 Lexus GS350. The Jeep spun around and struck the Lexus a second time before coming to a rest, authorities said.

Dearing was thrown from his motorcycle and taken by rescue personnel to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No one else was injured in the crash and all involved parties remained on scene. Detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and continue to investigate speed as a factor. Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges.

This accident was the 14th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2022. Year to date, in 2021 there also were 14 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

