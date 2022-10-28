40.9 F
Updated:

VDOT seeks input on plan to rehab I-66 parking garage

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
black suv in a parking lot
Photo by Adrien Fu on Unsplash

Must Read

You’ll need to hurry, but the Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its proposal to rehabilitate the parking garage over Interstate 66 adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School.

The project, slated to cost about $2.74 million, would start in late 2023 and take about six months to complete.

Built in 1982, the garage between North Stafford and North Quincy streets totals three decks. Proposed improvements include joint replacement and repairs to beams and columns. State funding will pay for the project.

There will be no community meetings on the project, but a 15-minute video explaining the scope of work is available at virginiadot.org/ArlingtonParkingGarage, which also provides links to offer feedback.

Comment is due by Nov. 7.

