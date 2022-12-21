VDOT preps next step for Hunter Mill Road project

Virginia Department of Transportation officials soon are expected to shift traffic onto a portion of the new bridge over Colvin Run between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road as part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project.

The change had been slated to take place Dec. 21, but was delayed, VDOT officials said Dec. 20.

One lane of alternating traffic will travel across the newly constructed portion of the bridge while the existing bridge is demolished and the remaining portion of the new bridge is built. The alternating traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023; the budgeted cost of $5.2 million includes federal, state and county funding. Hunter Mill Road averages 7,400 vehicles a day within the project limits.

The Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project is replacing the weight-restricted (10 tons) one-lane Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run, which was built in 1974.

The new bridge will have two lanes separated by a median/splitter island. The project also includes an improved trail crossing south of the bridge, landscaping in the median/splitter island and abutments for a new trail bridge over Colvin Run. The Fairfax County government aims to construct the trail bridge at a future date.

For information on the project, see the Website at https://www.virginiadot.org and search under current projects.