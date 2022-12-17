VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months.

As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.

Also on hand at the state level: nearly 7,000 tons of salt and abrasives, plus more than 2.3 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine. Localities that provide some or all of their own snow-removal efforts maintain their own stockpiles.

Forecasters are predicting, at least for Northern Virginia, a winter that has average or perhaps even below average annual snowfall. But, they acknowledge, such prognostications can be upended by the wrath of Mother Nature at any moment until spring arrives.

That was proved last season, when an unexpected (and relatively minor) storm along the Interstate 95 corridor in early January 2021 managed to cause mayhem owing to a chaotic response.

An after-action report recommended substantial changes to policies and procedures in order to avoid a repeat, and VDOT officials say they have taken steps to address the issues raised by:

• Improving contracting to be more flexible, competitive and attractive to contractors in order to to address equipment and personnel shortages.

• Improving communications and command structure for better internal and interagency cooperation during crisis events.

• Assigning staff to drive routes and report on conditions to supplement traffic cameras.

• Acquiring a system to allow two-way communications between drivers and VDOT within a defined geographic area.

• Continuing participation in winter-weather exercises, led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, to foster interagency cooperation.

