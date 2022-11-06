Va. Realtors’ survey confirms ongoing market tumble

A combination of economic malaise, affordability concerns, higher interest rates and the general seasonality of the market have left a sour taste in the mouths of Virginia’s real-estate professionals.

The monthly “flash survey” of members conducted by the Virginia Realtors trade group at the end of October reported a raft of bad news (and some very slight positive news) in the commonwealth’s current home-sales situation.

Might as well start with the good news, as it will take less time: A total of 29 percent of Realtors responding to the survey said that their clients had received offers above listing price over the preceding month, showing that the market has cooled but hardly collapsed.

But even that figure marked a downturn, off several points from September and well down from earlier in the year, when the market was in a rip-snorting, highly caffeinated environment.

Now on to the bad stuff:

• The confidence index of responding Realtors dropped from 25 in September to 22 in October on a 0-to-100 scale, the lowest rate since the survey began in mid-2021. The number captures the feeling of respondents where the market will be over the next three months.

• Nearly three in four respondents (72%) think prices will drop over the next three months through a combination of lower buyer interest and the seasonal ebbs and flows of the Virginia market. Most of the remainder think prices will hold steady.

• The “buyer-activity index” for October, which measures how strong the market has been on the buyer side, dropped to 23 on a 0-to-100 scale, down from 29 a month before and again the lowest in the survey’s history. The rate peaked at above 80 during spring before beginning to slide back.

• Only 6 percent of Realtors rated their current local market activity as “high” to “very high,” while 60 percent rated it “low” to “very low.”

• Only 24 percent of buyers represented by respondents in the past month were first-timers, the lowest rate of the year and suggesting that higher prices and exponentially high cost of borrowing money had pushed a chunk of that key segment out of the market.

• Properties on the market over the past month obtained an average of 1.8 offers, respondents noted, which while up from an average of 1.7 a month before was well down from spring, when a typical property picked up six or more offers en route to consummation of a contract.

The survey was conducted Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 and attracted 799 respondents among Virginia’s Realtors, including 604 that had participated in at least one transaction during the preceding month.

The survey was not scientific, but is considered a valid snapshot of the current state of the local market, said Abel Opoku-Adjei of Virginia Realtors, who reported the results.